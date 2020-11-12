Brighton opening soon

A skiier produces powder while skiing at Alta.

With the snow falling earlier this year, Brighton is saying they might be opening up a little bit earlier this year.

The director of Brighton’s marketing, Jared Winkler, said they’re hoping the upcoming storms will produce enough snow so they can open as soon as possible.

Winkler said, “We need a little bit more snow… But our fingers are crossed that the storm this weekend is going to produce a good amount of snow.”

Brighton is also using snow machines to help generate enough snow.

Winkler said that they’re needing to make sure they have plenty of snow so they can follow COVID-19 guidelines and also ensure their customer’s safety.

“We want to make sure that we can offer enough terrain to manage the crowds… we don’t want huge lift lines,” Winkler said.

Winkler says that the rumors of opening on the 19th are inaccurate, however they are taking it day by day, and they’ll have a better idea of when they’ll open by next Monday.

Brighton is asking all their customers to purchase their ticket online before arriving and bring a lunch to avoid crowds in the lodge.

Brighton will require that you have a face covering in the lodge area and when getting on the ski lift.

For more information on Brighton’s guidelines and announcements for opening, go to brightonresort.com.