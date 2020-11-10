Daily Universe staff wins awards for Honor Code coverage, social media and more

It’s been a busy year for The Daily Universe, with reporters covering everything from Honor Code protests and the pandemic to cold cases and Utah culture. And the hard work is paying off.
The Daily Universe and individual staff members took home multiple awards in the College Media Association’s 2019-2020 Pinnacle Awards, which highlight the top college media organizations and the best work from individual student journalists.
The Daily Universe placed third for “Best College Media Outlet of the Year,” first for “Best Online Sports Section” and second for “Best Social Media Presence.”
The awards come following recent revampings of The Daily Universe’s online sports section and its social media strategy.
BYU’s individual student winners are:
- Emma Benson and Sydnee Gonzalez: Best Multimedia Breaking News Story, second place for “BYU students clash over honor code changes, seek clarification“
- Joseph Carson: Best Podcast, first place for “BYU grad uses billboard to search for love“
- Sydnee Gonzalez: Best Investigative Story, first place for “Three murders, one gun“
- Preston Crawley: Best Feature Photo, honorable mention for “Timpview High School hosts unconventional graduation ceremony for 2020 seniors“
