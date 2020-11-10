Daily Universe staff wins awards for Honor Code coverage, social media and more

Individuals protest changes to the BYU Honor Code near the headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on March 6. The Daily Universe won an award for best multimedia breaking news story for its coverage of Honor Code protests during Winter Semester 2020. (Karina Andrew)

It’s been a busy year for The Daily Universe, with reporters covering everything from Honor Code protests and the pandemic to cold cases and Utah culture. And the hard work is paying off.

The Daily Universe and individual staff members took home multiple awards in the College Media Association’s 2019-2020 Pinnacle Awards, which highlight the top college media organizations and the best work from individual student journalists.

The Daily Universe placed third for “Best College Media Outlet of the Year,” first for “Best Online Sports Section” and second for “Best Social Media Presence.”

The awards come following recent revampings of The Daily Universe’s online sports section and its social media strategy.

BYU’s individual student winners are:

