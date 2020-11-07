Joe Biden wins 2020 presidential election

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Democratic candidate Joe Biden reached 273 electoral votes Saturday morning to win the presidency, beating Republican incumbent President Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris will make history as the first female vice president.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” a statement from Biden reads. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

Biden, Obama’s Vice President, and Harris, the child of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, pushed past the necessary 270 electoral votes when major news outlets called the race in Pennsylvania for Biden.

The Trump campaign plans to pursue legal action in certain swing states and released a statement shortly after the race was called, pointing to fraudulent results.

The race remains to be called in North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska.