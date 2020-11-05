House race between McAdams and Owens tightens

The race between Democratic candidate Ben McAdams and Republican candidate Burgess Owens for a seat in the House of Representatives is split by just 18 votes on Nov. 5. (AP Photo)

Democratic candidate Ben McAdams and Republican candidate Burgess Owens are currently split by only 18 votes in Utah’s Fourth Congressional District race as of 5 p.m. MST Nov. 5.

McAdams, a first-term congressman, and Owens, a former NFL player, each have 49.7% of votes in their favor with 77% of the total vote reporting. Owens currently has 129,241 votes compared to McAdams’s 129,223.

McAdams was leading the race until this morning, and since then the two candidates have been switching leads by narrow margins.

The Fourth Congressional District, which covers portions of Salt Lake, Utah, Sanpete and Juab Counties, is the last Utah district to declare a winner. Republicans Blake Moore, Chris Stewart and John Curtis won the First, Second, and Third districts respectively.

Election officials are warning that some ballots may not be completely processed and counted until next week, according to Deseret News.