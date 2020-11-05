Day three: Presidential election hinges on swing states

The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, D.C. Presidential election votes continue to be counted on day three of the election. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

Votes continue to be counted in the 2020 presidential race after polls closed on Nov. 3. Key swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada are still counting mail-in ballots.

As of 5:36 p.m. MST, Republican incumbent President Donald Trump leads Pennsylvania by about 64,000 votes at 49.8% to Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s 48.9% with 94% reporting.

Trump leads Georgia by a narrower margin of about 3,000 votes. Trump has 49.4% to Biden’s 49.3% at 99% reporting.

Biden leads Nevada by about 10,000 votes at 49.4% to Trump’s 48.5% with 88% reporting.

Biden also leads in Arizona, while Trump leads in Alaska, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leads with 253 electoral votes to Republican Incumbent President Donald Trump’s 214. Seventy-one electoral votes remain to be counted.