Presidential election votes continue to be counted

A jogger makes their way across the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Votes are continuing to be counted in the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Votes continue to roll in across the country for the 2020 presidential race. Key swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada are in the process of counting mail-in ballots.

Michigan and Wisconsin have both been declared blue today. Pennsylvania plans to count votes until Nov. 6.

As of 5:09 p.m. MST, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is up to 264 electoral votes and Republican incumbent President Donald Trump has 214 electoral votes. Biden leads with the popular vote at 50.3% to Trump’s 48.1%. Biden has 71,450,436 votes and Trump has 68,222,119.

Trump is leading in Alaska, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Biden is leading in Nevada.