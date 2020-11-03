Live 2020 Fourth Congressional District House of Representatives election updates

By Emily Fairbanks and McCall Andrizzi

Ben McAdams stands with his family as he speaks at a news conference, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Millcreek, Utah. McAdams leads with 50.7% of the vote in his first bid for re-election. (Steve Griffin/The Deseret News via AP)

11:55 pm MST: Democratic candidate Ben McAdams leads with 50.2% of the vote and Republican candidate Burgess Owens follows with 45.4%. So far 62% of votes are recorded.

10:03 pm MST: Democratic candidate Ben McAdams is currently leading the race to represent the Fourth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

McAdams leads the vote at 50.7% with 60% of the votes reported in the state of Utah. Republican candidate Burgess Owens trails him at 45% of the vote so far.

McAdams was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 when he defeated Republican incumbent Mia Love by a margin of .26%, making him the only Democratic member of Utah’s congressional delegation.

McAdams has an established career in politics. He was twice elected the mayor of Salt Lake County and is a former Utah State Senator. He has also served on various committees such as the House Financial Services Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

McAdams has passed legislation that protects gay and transgender Utahns. He has also made strides in areas such as homelessness, taxes and budgets, and economic and community development.

Owens previously played in the National Football League for the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders before working in various corporate jobs surrounding finance and entrepreneurial pursuits. He received his education from the University of Miami while playing football there.

This is Owens’ first time participating in a political race, although he is a frequent guest contributor on Fox News.

The other candidates in the Fourth Congressional District race include Jonia Broderick of the United Utah Party and John Molnar of the Libertarian party.