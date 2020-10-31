COVID-safe things to do in Provo

By Andrea Cabrera and Emma Benson

https://www.facebook.com/BYUNewsline/videos/404519447244518/

Got the pandemic blues? Maybe you’ve run out of ideas of things you can do.

Don’t worry. There’s plenty you can still do to have fun with a friend — while staying six feet apart.

Two of our Newsline reporters took a stroll around Provo and found a few ideas for you.

First, if you’re feeling hungry, grab some takeout from one of Provo’s local businesses. Our reporters stopped at Bianca’s La Petite French Bakery to grab some pastries, but there are a number of food options around town.

Next item on the list: grab those sweaters, hats, scarves and gloves and head to the outdoor fireplaces in the Provo Riverwoods to warm up. From shopping to window shopping or even people watching, there’s plenty you can do.

Now, if activities on the chilly side are not your thing and you prefer to stay inside, there are still plenty of options to have fun and stay safe.

BYU has a number of online activities, from live-streamed performances to digital art exhibitions to virtual game nights. There’s always a way to safely have fun and connect with others from the comfort of your living room.

And, you could always bring your takeout home to enjoy with a movie.

Good company with good food. What more could you want?