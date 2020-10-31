Career Fright prepares students for the future — with a Harry Potter twist

BYU Careers and Experiential Learning taught Hogwarts-style classes during its annual Career Fright event, focusing on preparing students for future success.
On Friday, Oct. 30, career directors and staff dressed up as Professor Dumbledore, Gilderoy Lockhart, Helga Hufflepuff and more in a series of five to ten minute classes. The classes introduced the resources the Career Studio provides — including a career director for each major. Additional classes focused on networking and BYU Career Studio diversity events. Students could also complete a virtual escape room (the Triwizard Tournament).
Director of events and marketing Meghann Larkin said the purpose of Career Fright is to introduce students to the services BYU Careers and Experiential Learning provides. “We wanted to create a fun event to open our doors and have everyone come learn about our office and what we can do for our beautiful campus.”
The office chose event themes based on student feedback. “After last year’s event, we asked which theme students would want and the winner was Harry Potter. We did this theme back in 2016 and really loved it,” Larkin said.
Career Studio director Justin Jones dressed up as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore and introduced the Career Studio during the Hogwarts open house. “Whether it’s an internship at Gringotts or you want to become a guard at the prison of Azkaban, the Career Studio is a place for you to come and create your future,” he said.
Exploration specialist, or “prefect,” Brooke Taylor said her role is to help students explore careers, majors and themselves. “As wizards and Muggles alike, we tend to forget that step sometimes. It’s important to understand who we are so that we can make an impact in the wizarding world in whatever we choose to do.”
One of the resources the Career Studio provides is a career director for each student based on their major. Students can find theirs here.
Career directors can help students with anything from networking to job interviewing, career director Derek Jack, or Gilderoy Lockhart, said in his Defense Against the Dark Arts class. “Now, career directors are indeed fantastic, but they clearly aren’t as talented as I am.”
Todd Russell, another career director, played Professor Slughorn’s American cousin, Todicius Slughorn. He discussed the 2 Hour Job Search and how BYU students can use BYU Connect and LinkedIn to network with alumni during the Potions class.
Career Fright also focused on promoting BYU Career Services diversity events. Diversity is important at Hogwarts and at BYU, said career director Natalie Hansen, or Helga Hufflepuff.
She shared a quote from “someone in the Muggle World” — Maya Angelou: “We should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value, no matter what their color (or house).”
Students also participated in a virtual escape room — The Triwizard Tournament — and complete three different tasks, solving riddles and puzzles. Daily Prophet reporter Rita Skeeter even made an appearance.