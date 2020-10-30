Police Beat: Oct. 24-30

BYU

Public Peace

Oct 24 – A complaint was made about noise near Miller Park.

Oct 24 – A complaint was made about a group playing loud music at Helaman Halls.

Theft

Oct 26 – University Police are investigating a report of property theft at the Harris Fine Arts Center.

Oct 28 – A bike that was locked up was reported stolen from a bike rack at Helaman Halls.

Suspicious

Oct 24 – A group was observed climbing statues on campus.

Missing Person

Oct 25 – A student was reported missing at Hinckley Hall but was found after being contacted by phone.

Provo

Theft

Oct 24 – Property theft was reported near 900 North and 1550 West.

Oct 24 – Personal items were stolen from a locker at the Provo Recreation Center at 320 W 500 N.

Oct 24 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence near 1300 East and 670 North.

Oct 25 – Property theft was reported near 1300 South and 1100 West.

Oct 25 – Property theft was reported near 200 North on University Avenue.

Oct 26 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 1000 North on University Avenue.

Oct 26 – Property theft was reported near 400 North and 900 East.

Oct 26 – Property theft was reported near 2900 West and 820 North.

Oct 26 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 400 North and 400 East.

Oct 27 – A woman reported a lost wallet at Rancho Markets at 1700 N State St. #12.

Oct 27 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1300 East and 640 South.

Oct 28 – Property theft was reported near 300 East on Center Street.

Oct 28 – Property theft was reported near 800 East and 1040 South.

Burglary

Oct 26 – Police are investigating a forced entry burglary reported at Hose & Rubber Supply at 230 N Draper Ln. A safe full of money was reported stolen.

Oct 27 – A residential burglary was reported near 1700 West and 50 North.

Sexual Assault

Oct 26 – A rape attempt was reported near 100 North and 500 West.