Carbon free power project

We, the American Nuclear Society Student Chapters here in the Western United States, are engaged in researching advanced power generation, seeking meaningful employment for students, and learning the fundamentals and applications of nuclear science and technology. We are not politicians, we are not journalists, we are not activists; we are concerned citizens, engineers, scientists, and students.

We prioritize the development of education, jobs, and opportunities in the field of nuclear energy within our communities. It is through these developments that we ensure a bright future for all. The prioritization of nuclear energy will provide reliable and sustainable power to our communities and attract quality students to this field to further the advancement and safety of this uniquely powerful energy resource.

Our communities have been presented with a unique opportunity to be leaders of this future. It is in relation to this opportunity that we feel obliged to discuss the future of nuclear energy in our communities. By Oct. 31, 33 of our cities will have to make the decision to continue taking steps towards the development of nuclear energy today or abandon it in the face of perceived risk.

As the societal descendants of Western pioneers, we are now presented with the opportunity to blaze a trail for a better future. We ask only that each of us takes personal responsibility in the fight against misinformation that has plagued the energy industry for so many decades. In this climate of political apathy, let the representatives of your community know where you stand.

Counsel of the American Nuclear Society BYU Student Section

Counsel of the American Nuclear Society Utah Student Chapter