5-year Utah State Treasurer seeking reelection

Editor’s note: As the Nov. 3 election draws near, the Daily Universe is exploring different national and local issues impacting voters in a series of stories.

Utah County mail-in ballots for November 2020 election. Local, state and federal elections will be decided by voters on Nov. 3. (Addie Blacker)

Three candidates are on the ballot for Utah State Treasurer in the 2020 election. They are incumbent Republican Party member David Damschen, Richard Proctor of the Constitution Party and Libertarian Joseph Speciale.

According to the Utah Office of State Treasurer, the state treasurer is responsible for the management of taxpayer dollars, including “the state’s banking, cash and debt management, investment of public funds (including the $18 billion Public Treasurers’ Investment Fund), and the administration of the state’s Unclaimed Property Division.”



David Damschen

Layton resident David Damschen has been Utah State Treasurer since December 2015. He is 55 years old and holds a degree in finance from the University of Washington, with 20 years of investing and banking experience in the private sector for the U.S. Bank. His Republican platform focuses on financial literacy, efficiency and transparency with Utah taxes. He aims to keep Utah’s finances fiscally conservative.



Richard Proctor

Richard Proctor is a strong supporter of the Constitution and keeping the “tyrants” of central government at bay. He is an economist of many years who lives in Kaysville. Proctor believes that his years of experience have enabled him to know what to do about inflation. He has strong beliefs against abortion, gay marriage and a powerful government. He is a member of the Constitution Party.



Joseph Speciale

Speciale is running under a platform of transparency and accountability. He hopes to decrease government spending and increase communications with the public according to his blog. As a libertarian candidate he hopes to move towards greater freedoms for Utah citizens.

Information found on: https://votesearch.utah.gov/

