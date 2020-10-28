Next two BYU devotionals to permit attendance

Students attend President Dallin H. Oaks’s devotional talk at the Marriott Center. (BYU Photo)

University Communications announced in-person attendance will be allowed for next two devotionals following the Oct. 27 devotional with President Dallin H. Oaks.

Tickets will become available to members of the campus community on the Monday before each devotional. Those interested in attending these devotionals must wait for an email from Advancement Vice President Keith Vorkink. Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The Nov. 3 devotional will be given by Jamie Jensen, a biology professor. On Nov. 10, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will deliver the devotional.

“After Thanksgiving, all BYU classes will transition to online learning for the duration of the semester, and the remaining devotionals will only be available via live broadcast,” the announcement says.