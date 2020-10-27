New night golf at Timpanogos Golf Club

https://www.facebook.com/BYUNewsline/posts/1749096215250342

The social distancing guidelines released by the CDC, have given golfers the perfect excuse to take a day off of work and spend it on the golf course. Maren Gibbons, a finance student at Brigham Young University, decided to take up the sport because of all the time she was spending at home working over the summer.

Gibbons said, “Golf is a good activity during the pandemic because you can socially distance while you golf, and it’s a great way to be outside and enjoy some fresh air after being cooped up in quarantine for so long.”

Now that winter is coming, golfers are getting ready to put away their clubs — but they don’t have to give them up just yet.

The newly renovated Timpanogos Golf Club is now offering night golf. Seasoned and amateur golfers can now experience a new, challenging twist on the game they love!

Gibbons said, “I think it would be fun to just experiment and try something new. And it’s something that most people don’t think about. Most people think they’re going to spend a morning or an afternoon on the golf course, and most people don’t think that they’re going to come here at night. So I think it would be kind of fun to try it out sometime.”

They keep the course lit-up until 9:30 p.m., and it is open to any golfers who are willing to brave the cold night temperatures. You can schedule your tee time online, or just show up and wait in line for your turn to play.