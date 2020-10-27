Getting to know BYU Basketball transfer Caleb Lohner

High-flying, athletic forward Caleb Lohner joins a Cougar team coming off a season that had high NCAA Tournament hopes, going 24-8 before the season was cut short.

Originally signing with the University of Utah, Lohner received a release from the Utes and signed with BYU in the offseason.

“I chose BYU because I want to win,” Lohner said. “And I want to be surrounded by guys that are going to push me to be the best I can be, every day in practice.”

Lohner has a reputation as a winner himself. In two seasons at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, his dominant team went 53-6. Last season for the Tigers he averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

“Playing for Coach David Evans and all the guys we had on our team last year was so fun,” Lohner said. “The development, competing in practice every day, traveling around the country and playing games was so fun.”

The fun continued for Lohner as he made the move to BYU over the summer. Lohner said one of head coach Mark Pope’s mantras is to get better every day, which means “getting in the gym every day, working hard and having fun doing it.”

Head coach Mark Pope talked about Lohner’s impact on the team in a recent press conference.

“Caleb brings a sweet spirit into our practices in the sense of he just wants to get better and he’s clearly got a really high ceiling,” Pope said.

Caleb Lohner guards Gideon George on a drive in practice. Lohner and George are both newcomers to this year’s BYU men’s basketball team. (BYU Photo)

The environment and possibilities at BYU have stuck out to Lohner so far in his time in Provo.

“I think all the different opportunities, and the cool people you meet and the people you can have an influence on — BYU has so much to offer in every aspect of life,” Lohner said. “Being part of the BYU Athletics family, I’ve only been here for a few months and I’ve already seen all the love, all the support and all the resources I have.”

He also said that playing at BYU “is the coolest thing in the world and such a blessing.”

Lohner plays a variety of different positions. He can play down low in the post, knock down mid-range jumpers, or spread the floor and shoot the three.

At 6-feet-8-inches, 215 pounds, Lohner looks to bring versatility to the team.

“I love to be able to help the team in whatever way they need me to,” Lohner said. “I think with the body I have, and the athleticism, there are so many different things I can do for the team, whether it be on defense or offense, just everything.”

Lohner was the last transfer of the summer, signing in late June. Also joining the Cougars were Gideon George, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette.

Off the court, Lohner is interested in film and cinematography. He loves music, enjoys fruit snacks as a pre or post-game meal and said Hawaiian barbecue spots Mo’ Bettahs or Sweets are his favorite places to eat in Provo.