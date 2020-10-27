Dia De Los Muertos, “Day of the Dead,” celebration

https://www.facebook.com/BYUNewsline/posts/1749092271917403

In the U.S., people celebrate Halloween with costumes, candy and scary stories. But in Mexico they spread marigold petals, wear colorful skull makeup and light candles for loved ones that have passed away.

As the temperature drops and the leaves turn yellow, that can only mean one thing: Halloween is coming soon. But not down south; this time of year means something much different.

In Mexico, on November 1st and 2nd, the people celebrate “Dia De Los Muertos,” also known as “Day of the Dead.”

This traditional holiday celebrates all of the family members and friends no longer with us.

Anna Lopez from Tijuana, Mexico, says, “For us, when somebody dies it doesn’t really represent that they’re no longer here. With us, they will always be with us in spirit, so it’s a celebration to them. That’s why everything’s so colorful and bright and happy, and everybody is just sharing stories; that’s how we keep them alive.”

As Deisy Varella from Payson explains, the way people celebrate and honor their dead depends on what part of Mexico they live in.

“In my family, it is common for them to go on November 2nd, and they will bring flowers to the gravestone, and also clean it and make sure that it is presentable for them.”

Many people leave sugar skulls to show that every person eventually becomes just bones.

“Day of the Dead” gives people a chance to remember and honor their ancestors, and to let them know they will always remain an important part of their lives.