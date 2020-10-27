Cougars in the pros: Jamaal Williams scores first TD, Daniel Sorensen gets pick-six

Former BYU football stars had big games on both sides of the ball, while former basketball players continue to play well overseas.

Football

Running back Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers had 19 carries for 77 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season. He also had four receptions for 37 yards in the 35-20 win against the Houston Texans.

Safety Daniel Sorensen of the Kansas City Chiefs had nine tackles, including seven solo tackles. His highlight of the day was an interception returned for a touchdown in a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

That pick six was DIRTY 👊



📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/KYrZNUUUHw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 25, 2020

Linebacker Fred Warner led the San Francisco 49ers in tackles with seven, including three solo tackles. He also had an interception on Cam Newton in a 33-6 rout of the New England Patriots. Commentator Tony Romo said Warner was “the best linebacker in ball.”

Quarterback Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints completed his only pass on the day and had one rush for six yards in a 27-24 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki had three solo tackles for the Cleveland Browns in a 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback Michael Davis had one solo tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers in a 39-29 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Basketball

Kyle Collinsworth had a double double in the Mikawa Seahorses’ win against the Toyama Grouses. He went 7-for-7 from the field, scoring 15 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Kyle Collinsworth had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists on 7/7 shooting to help @go_seahorses defeat @toyamagrouses 99-77 yesterday pic.twitter.com/Il2OQPJMiH — Ensign Hoops (@EnsignHoops) October 25, 2020

Zac Seljaas played his second and third professional games this week. He had 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and one block for BC Prievidza in a 75-72 win against Inter Bratislava, and 12 points, five rebounds, and one assist in a 76-75 win over Levickí Patrioti.

Elijah Bryant of Maccabi Tel Aviv had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two 3-pointers in an 89-87 overtime win against EuroLeague club Khimki Moscow.

Brandon Davies had 14 points, four rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal for Barcelona in a 79-72 win over EuroLeague foe Real Madrid.

Eric Mika of club Partizan BC had 19 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in an 82-76 EuroCup win over Bahçeşehir Koleji Spor Kulübü.

Golf

Mike Weir finished second behind Phil Mickelson at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Oct. 18.

Soccer

BYU women’s soccer alumnus Ashley Hatch is currently training with the U.S. Women’s National Team at a mini-camp in Denver, in hopes of impressing team officials ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. She was featured in several social media posts from the team accounts over the weekend, including this tweet in the bottom-right corner.