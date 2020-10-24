Police Beat: Oct. 17-23

BYU

Theft

Oct. 17 – A child’s bicycle was stolen from Wyview Park.

Oct. 18 – A student tried buying shoes over social media at Heritage Halls. After sending the payment the student was blocked by the seller, and no merchandise was received in exchange.

Oct. 19 – A wallet was reported stolen from a student’s unlocked vehicle in a parking lot near the Life Science Building.

Suspicious

Oct. 17 – A fire was reported near the Y trail. The area was checked and no fire was found.

Disturbance

Oct. 15 – Students were caught riding down the bell tower ramp in laundry baskets.

Provo

Property Theft

Oct. 17 – Property theft was reported near 2100 West on Center Street.

Oct. 18 – Property theft was reported near 1100 South on State Street.

Oct. 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen and the U-lock broken near 600 West and 1720 North.

Oct. 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 600 East and 600 North.

Oct. 18 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 3900 North on Foothill Drive.

Oct. 19 – Property theft was reported near 1300 North on State Street.

Oct. 21 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 900 East and 700 North.

Oct. 21 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 400 South and 1600 West.

Oct. 21 – Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

Oct. 22 – Property theft was reported near 400 North and 100 West.

Oct. 22 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence near 1200 West and 580 North.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Oct. 19 – An automobile with the key left inside was reported stolen from a residential driveway near 800 East and 2620 North.

Oct. 21 – An automobile with the key left inside was reported stolen near 300 South and 2470 West.

Sexual Assault

Oct. 18 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 200 West on Cougar Boulevard.

Oct. 19 – An individual reported being raped by someone they were in a relationship with near 600 South and 500 West.