Nauvoo Young Performing Missionary virtual fireside to be held Sunday Oct. 25

The Young Performing Missionary service will take place in Nauvoo, Illinois during the summer of 2021. (Young Performing Missionaries)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will broadcast a fireside Oct. 25 with information for those interested in becoming Young Performing Missionaries.

In the past, the fireside has been held in person, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fireside will be broadcast through YouTube.

Latter-day Saints ages of 18 to 25 have the opportunity to be called as Church-service Young Performing Missionaries (YPM) during the summer.

“They are set apart to serve at Historic Nauvoo and Carthage Jail from early May through mid-August. The YPM program features three groups: band members, singers and dancers, and stage technicians,” the Young Performing Missionaries staff said in an email.

The fireside will provide details on the Summer 2021 Nauvoo Young Performing Missionary program. Viewers can learn more about the daily tasks of program missionaries. There will also be a panel of former performing missionaries explaining their former duties.

The missionaries who are selected to participate in the summer program have the unique experience of spreading the gospel through performance. Like other missions worldwide, applicants must be in good health to meet the demands of performing all summer.

“YPMs are on their feet and involved in rigorous work for more than eight hours a day in hot temperatures and high humidity. Applicants need to be physically able to serve in this capacity prior to receiving their call,” the website said. Just like other missionaries, the purpose of Young Performing Missionaries is to help others come unto Christ.

Young Performing Missionaries are called to serve in various capacities during the summer. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder Dennis Crockett and his wife Teri were called as the directors of Nauvoo Productions in May 2019. They oversee the operation of the Young Performing Missionary Program and help audition and review the 50 young adults who serve in their program each year.

“First and foremost, being a Young Performing Missionary is a mission in every sense of the word. Although the mission language a YPM uses is primarily music and performance, the missionary goal is the same: to testify of Christ and His restored Gospel,” Elder Crockett said.

Prospective applicants will have the opportunity to have any questions answered at the end of the broadcast. The event will occur on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. All applications to participate in the YPM program must be submitted by Nov. 30.

“Talent, training and experience are very important. Other significant qualifications include character traits such as spiritual maturity, willingness to obey mission rules and enthusiasm for serving,” Elder Crockett said.