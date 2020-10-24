Coach Mateos and Football Preview

https://www.facebook.com/BYUNewsline/posts/1745253155634648

The 12th-ranked Cougars take on Texas State this Saturday in a matchup that has deeper ties. When the two teams face each other on Saturday, one coach will be familiar with both sides.

BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos is a former Texas State Bobcat. Mateos coached their offensive line in 2017 and 2018.

“And so I know several of the players on the team, and I’m still very close with several of the linemen. So, yeah, I still have connections there. Obviously, I don’t really have any connections with the staff, but to the players, absolutely,” said Mateos.

This game will also feature a different gameday experience, with 6,000 fans cheering in LaVell Edwards Stadium — a first for 2020.

“Well, our players and our coaches, we love our fans. So, that’s going to be the main part, is that we just appreciate our fans so much and look forward to having them there,” said BYU football coach Kalani Sitake.

The Cougars will be looking to move to 6-0 for the first time since 2008. To watch the Cougars take on the Bobcats, tune in to ESPN on Saturday at 10:15 PM Eastern Time.