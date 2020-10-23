How have candy sales been affected by a COVID Halloween?

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGp430dh6_M/?hl=en

Despite the pandemic, candy sales went up this year. Candy manufacturers expected a decrease in candy sales, but they actually increased 13% — and chocolate specifically increased 25.3%, according to the National Confectioners Association.

Some think it proves that treats, like chocolate and candy, connect people and bring them together. With social distancing limiting Halloween celebrations, candy will play a very important role, because chocolate makes for an easy and affordable indulgence.

Some candy companies have introduced several new treats this year, including, “Reese’s Franken-cups,” the “Kit-Kat Witch’s Brew,” the “Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème Fangs,” and the “Hershey’s Vampire Kisses.”

“I’m super excited for the Cookies ‘N’ Crème Kit Kat. I know that their regular Hershey’s Cookies and Crème Kit Kat is my favorite and it’s just awesome. I think I saw the Frankenstein Reese’s at CVS the other day and those looked really good. So I think it’s good they’re coming out with all these new candies,” said Emma Hildt.

Candy companies started promoting a healthy and safe Halloween with new candies, apps, zoom costume parties, and virtual trick-or-treating events. Another candy company is celebrating the “31 Days of Halloween” to encourage families and individuals to extend the holiday all month long.

“So, this year, since we can’t really go out and there aren’t any parties or anything like that, my roommates and I are celebrating Halloween every day of October. We’re watching a scary movie or classic Halloween movie every night, which has been super fun,” said Emma Spears.

Even though families and individuals will be celebrating Halloween differently this year, the tradition of candy will remain the same.