The BYU cheer team poses at Rock Canyon in 2019. The team has been limited in its live performances due to COVID-19, but has still found ways to connect with fans. (Nate Edwards/BYU Photo)

BYU Cheer interacts with fans despite limited events and performances

The BYU cheer team had high hopes to attend and perform at events on campus this fall. Instead, the team has been utilizing their social media to connect with their audience.

Since the nationwide shutdown last winter, the squad has made use of their social media, especially Instagram, to connect with fans. Their profile features new routines, skills and encouraging posts for the BYU sports teams.

The team is currently working on a social media campaign that features cheer and stunt alumni. In years past, the present and past team members have been able to come together in person. However, this year it’s all virtual.

They also did a campaign where they performed the fight song with Cosmo.

“This is like nothing we have ever done in the past,” said Taylor Peterson, a sophomore cheerleader. “It’s really exciting and rewarding to connect with our fan base through these awesome campaigns.”

The BYU cheer team performs at a BYU football game in 2015. The team was unable to perform at the first three home games due to COVID-19 restrictions in Provo. (BYU Photo)

“We have prepared new routines that show off our new pyramids and stunts. Fans can view these videos on our Instagram account and the Game Day App,” said Summer Woods, a sophomore BYU cheerleader.

Each fall, the cheer and stunt team typically performs at most sporting events and various activities like the Big Blue Bash, Fan Fest and Cougar Walk.

Woods said she is “very sad” that the team cannot do their usual performances and events.

“We’re supposed to contribute to the excitement and school spirit, not just for the athletes, but for the crowd,” Woods said. “I am really thankful that we still have the opportunity to practice and connect with people virtually.”

The cheer and stunt team is currently following safety guidelines in practice. They wear masks as much as possible. That includes when stunting because of the close proximity between teammates.

“It’s a different year all around but there are still a lot of ways to serve and uplift others,” Peterson said. “Serving the community and others is one of my favorite parts of being on the team.”

BYU Football has its first home game with fans in the stands against Texas State on Oct. 24. The cheer team and marching band will be in attendance to help create the game-day atmosphere and experience.