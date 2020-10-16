Police Beat: Oct. 10-16

BYU

Assault Gun

Oct. 12 – UVU soccer player James Dunning was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault for a drive-by BB gun shooting Oct. 11 near Helaman Halls. Three students were hit and one required medical attention for a head wound.

Theft

Oct. 12 – A bike was reported stolen and the chain cut from a bike rack near Helaman Halls.

Fraud

Oct. 13 – A student in Heritage Halls reported online blackmail/fraud.

Provo

Homicide

Oct. 12 – A homicide was reported near 1300 East on Center Street.

Sexual Assault

Oct. 12 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1200 North and 900 East.

Oct. 13 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1900 North on Canyon Road.

Burglary

Oct. 11 – A burglary was reported near 800 West and 400 South.

Theft

Oct. 10 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1400 North and 900 East.

Oct. 10 – Property theft was reported near 2600 West and 270 North.

Oct. 10 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 3600 North and 100 East.

Oct. 10 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 600 North and 400 East.

Oct. 10 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 300 North and 400 East.

Oct. 11 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 600 North and 100 East.

Oct. 11 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1200 North on Riverside Avenue.

Oct. 12 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 400 East and 100 North.

Oct. 12 – Property theft was reported near 200 West and 100 South.

Oct. 12 – Property theft was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

Oct. 13 – Property theft was reported near 1300 South on University Avenue.

Oct. 13 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 300 West and 500 North.

Oct. 14 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 600 North and 200 East.

Oct. 14 – A bicycle was reported stolen form a residence near 300 North on Seven Peaks Boulevard.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Oct. 10 – An automobile was reported stolen near 800 East on Center Street.

On the lighter side: BYU ‘crimes’

Citizen Contact

Oct. 8 – Students were reported for using a slip and slide at Helaman Halls.

Public Peace

Oct. 9 – Multiple groups at Helaman Halls were reported for disturbing residents by talking too loudly.

Suspicious Activity

Oct. 7 – An individual was reported for suspiciously riding a bike while wearing a cow mask near Helaman Halls.

Oct. 7 – An individual was reported for writing on a car with a marker in a parking lot near Helaman Halls. The culprit was the owner of the vehicle.

Oct. 13 – Two males wearing clown masks were reported for banging on car windows and scaring people near Budge Hall.

Criminal Mischief

Oct. 8 – Four individuals were caught toilet-papering a vehicle parked near Hinckley Halls.