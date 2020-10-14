BYU student serving as missionary dies after hiking accident

Sister Annabelle Nielsen had been serving in the Alpine German-Speaking mission since July 2019. (Courtesy of the Nielsen family)

Sister Annabelle Nielsen, a missionary serving in the Alpine German-Speaking Mission and a BYU student, unexpectedly died after a hiking accident on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

“She and five other missionaries were hiking when Sister Nielsen tragically slipped and fell down a steep incline,” says a statement from Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

“We pray they will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they deal with this tragedy and honor her life,” Woodruff said in the statement, expressing sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. “We also pray for the other missionaries who were with Sister Nielsen at the time of the accident and are working to provide them with the necessary support as they process what happened.”

According to posts on Nielsen’s Instagram, she started BYU in Fall 2018.

Her last Facebook post was on July 24, 2020, and her last Instagram post was on July 28, 2019. Comments on her social media posts are flooding in today concerning her sudden death and expressing condolences to her family and loved ones.