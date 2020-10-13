-Newsline NewsNewsUPBEAT Upbeat Full Show — October 12, 2020 By Universe Contributor - October 13, 2020 6 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Upbeat Social ShowThis show has the latest on the Scotus Hearing, Kanye running for president, the Billboard Music Awards, Bachelorette coming back, and the new Dinsey movie, Soul.Posted by ElevenNews on Monday, October 12, 2020 This show has the latest on the SCOTUS Hearing, Kanye running for president, the Billboard Music Awards, Bachelorette coming back, and the new Dinsey movie, Soul.