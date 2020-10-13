New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill carries past Los Angeles Chargers free safety Desmond King for a game-tying touchdown on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Cougars in the pros: Taysom Hill touchdown forces overtime

With most professional sports leagues in full swing, we’re taking a look at how former Cougars are performing in the NFL and other leagues around the world. Follow along for weekly updates on former Cougs in the pros.

Football

Quarterback Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the final minute of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers that forced overtime and eventually lead to a 30-27 victory.

Taysom Hill takes it himself! The #Saints tie it with 52 seconds remaining!



📺: #LACvsNO on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/DQbEOUQ3Cv pic.twitter.com/lPWTYhEklA — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2020

Cornerback Michael Davis had seven tackles for the Los Angeles Chargers in the overtime loss to the Saints.

Linebacker Fred Warner was the leading tackler for the San Francisco 49ers when they took on the Miami Dolphins. He played every defensive snap in the game and totaled 11 tackles, including eight solo tackles and one tackle for loss in a 43-17 loss.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy played 88% of defensive snaps for the Miami Dolphins and recorded 2 tackles in the win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki had seven tackles for the Cleveland Browns in a 32-23 victory versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Safety Daniel Sorenson of the Kansas City Chiefs had a quarterback hit along with eight tackles in a 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Basketball

Kyle Collinsworth, the record holder for most triple-doubles in NCAA men’s basketball, was back at it with his new team in Japan, the Mikawa Seahorses. He had a near triple-double in his team’s 85-57 blowout win with eight points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

Kyle Collinsworth nearly had a triple double (8 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists) as @go_seahorses defeated @NEO_PHOENIX 85-57 pic.twitter.com/JISxKE40Nv — Ensign Hoops (@EnsignHoops) October 11, 2020

TJ Haws, playing for Trefl Sopot in Poland, filled the box score with 11 points, seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals, in the team’s victory over Hydro Truck Radom.

Erik Mika had eight points, six rebounds, and one block for Serbian club Partizan as the team won against Reyer Venezia in the Eurocup on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Elijah Bryant scored six points and pulled down three rebounds in the Maccabi Tel Aviv win against Moscow on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Brandon Davies scored eight points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and a block in the Barcelona loss to Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Euroleague on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Soccer

Ashley Hatch of the Washington Spirit was recently called up to join the U.S. Women’s National Team for a training camp on Oct. 18.