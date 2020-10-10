Tyler Allgeier breaks off a run against UTSA on Oct. 10. Allgeier had over 100 yards rushing and the game-winning touchdown in the game. (Hannah Miner)

BYU outlasts UTSA to win 27-20 and remain undefeated on the season

No. 15 BYU outlasted the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners to win 27-20 and improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2014.

“I was proud of our team – we competed,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “I’m very excited about the opportunity to learn from this and get back on the field in less than a week.”

Tyler Allgeier secured the victory with a six-yard run into the endzone with 2:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. The touchdown capped off a dominant game from the sophomore running back, who finished averaging 6.1 yards-per-carry for a total of 116 yards.

Turnovers were the story early on for both teams. Junior wide receiver Neil Pau’u fumbled the ball 10 yards outside the endzone on the Cougars’ first drive of the game. The BYU defense was able to regain possession, however, thanks to an interception by senior Troy Warner on the BYU nine-yard line, his second of the season.

Troy Warner celebrates an interception against the UTSA Roadrunners. It was his second of the season. (Hannah Miner)

Following a turnover on downs, the Roadrunners were the first on the board with a 39-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter, marking the first time the Cougars have trailed this season.

“It felt frustrating at first, because we’ve shown that we can move it really well (this season),” wide receiver Dax Milne said on the early-game struggles. “That stuff happens and we’ll learn from it.”

The three-point deficit didn’t last long, however, as the BYU offense came storming back with two consecutive touchdowns to give the Cougars a 14-3 lead heading into halftime.

The Cougars first got on the board when Pau’u toed the line to catch a four-yard pass from Zach Wilson in the back of the endzone, redeeming himself from his fumble early on in the game.

With 4:44 remaining in the half, Lopini Katoa had an 11-yard reception for a touchdown, giving him his third touchdown of the season.

Lopini Katoa runs through Roadrunner defenders. Katoa had a receiving touchdown against UTSA. (Hannah Miner)

The Cougars came into the contest ranked No. 1 in total offense and total defense in the nation and didn’t disappoint in the first half, producing 300 total yards of offense and only allowing 101 yards from the Roadrunners.

UTSA closed the gap to start the second half with a 36 yard field goal, bringing the score to 14-6.

With Wilson’s 52-yard pass to junior Gunner Romney with 2:55 left in the third quarter, he passed Virgil Carter for 14th all time on BYU’s passing yards list with 5,168 yards. The pass set up a four-yard touchdown run for the junior quarterback to give BYU a 21-6 lead.

The Roadrunners responded with a touchdown of their own at the start of the fourth quarter, with Zakhari Franklin catching a 32-yard pass over the outstretched arms of Troy Warner.

The BYU defense made a big stop midway through the fourth quarter when Gabe Summers had the first sack of his career. The eight-yard loss forced a punt by UTSA with 8:29 left in the game.

Allgeier’s six-yard rushing touchdown capped off a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock and gave BYU a 27-13 lead with 2:18 remaining, following a missed PAT from Justen Smith.

“Everyone was able to lean on the veterans, focus up and make plays,” Milne said on the game-winning drive.

Zach Wilson throws over a UTSA defender at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Wilson threw for two touchdowns and got another one on the ground against the Roadrunners. (Hannah Miner)

The Roadrunners didn’t give up, driving down the field quickly in four plays and scoring a touchdown to bring the game within seven points with 1:17 remaining.

With limited time on the clock, UTSA attempted an onside kick, which was recovered by BYU at the 49-yard line, and allowed the team to run out the clock to secure the fourth consecutive victory.

Despite the victory, players and coaches recognized the mistakes that were made and the opportunity to return to an elite form in the future.

“When you don’t play to your potential it gets to you,” linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi, who led the team in tackles with nine, said. “You think of what you could’ve done better.”

Wilson continued his stellar play at quarterback, completing 22 of 30 passes and finishing with 292 yards, two touchdowns through the air, and one on the ground.

Outside of Wilson, BYU’s offense had several big contributors in the game, including Milne with 102 receiving yards and Gunner Romney, who averaged 20 yards-per-catch for a total of 80 yards.

BYU will look to continue its undefeated season at Houston next Friday, Oct. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM and will broadcast nationally on ESPN.