BYU Football offers hope on World Mental Health Day

BYU Football released a video on Saturday prior to its game against UTSA, offering a message of hope for those struggling with mental health as part of World Mental Health Day.

Kyle Griffitts, Tristen Hoge, Uriah Leiataua and Chaz Ah You were featured in the video for the Cougars, speaking to those who are currently experiencing mental health difficulties.

“Reach out Cougars. Better days are ahead,” Leiataua said in the video. “Life has meaning through the struggle.”

The caption that accompanied the video was a quote from Griffitts, “Working together, we can make sure that no one has to walk alone.”

The video is part of a larger partnership with Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation centered on breaking the stigma surrounding student-athletes and mental health. It is named after and was founded in memory of Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who struggled with mental health and committed suicide in 2018.

BYU Football wore ribbon logos on its helmets and hats against UTSA in support of Hilinski’s Hope and World Mental Health Day.

PLAYERS & COACHES supporting ⁦@HilinskisHope⁩ this game! Keep your eye out for the green ribbon on hats and helmets. ⁦@BYUfootball⁩ ⁦@BYUSportsNation⁩ #GOCOUGS pic.twitter.com/Zd5lfTGtVL — BYU Equipment (@byuequipment) October 10, 2020

BYU had one of its own speak out on his own struggle with mental health recently in linebacker Chaz Ah You. His mother, Joann Kalauli Ah You shared a message on Twitter supporting BYU and Mental Health Day.

“Let’s talk. No stigma,” Ah You said. “Love one another.”

Former BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum retweeted the video and commented with his own message. Mangum revealed he struggled with mental health difficulties during his time at BYU in 2017.

“Conversations like this weren’t happening five years ago,” Mangum said on Twitter. “Great to see the progress that BYU continues to make in the mental health sphere.”