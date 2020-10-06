Elder Gong, wife test positive for COVID-19 after exposure

Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Sister Susan Gong were diagnosed with COVID-19. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said their condition is mild and they are being carefully monitored by doctors.

As announced in the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference, Elder Gong had recently been exposed to COVID-19 and therefore was not able to attend the conference, but a recording of his talk was played instead.

“The Church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect Church leaders, including self-isolation, as appropriate,” Hawkins said in the statement.

The Church continues to encourage all members to take steps to protect themselves and others during the pandemic.