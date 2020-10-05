-Newsline NewsNewsNewsline New season of “Newsline Review” podcast By Universe Contributor - October 5, 2020 7 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp It's a new season of the Newsline Review Podcast. Join Daniel Andersen and four special guests as they discuss debates, the Supreme Court confirmation, and voter registration in UtahPosted by ElevenNews on Saturday, October 3, 2020 It’s a new season of the Newsline Review Podcast. Join Daniel Andersen and four special guests as they discuss debates, the Supreme Court confirmation, and voter registration in Utah.