President Nelson announces six new temples in the last session of General Conference

President Russell M. Nelson, leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced six new temples during his address in the Sunday afternoon session of the General Conference on Oct. 4, 2020. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for six new temples to be built around the world during the final address Sunday afternoon of the October 2020 General Conference.

The new temples will be in Tarawa, Kiribati; Port Vila, Vanuatu; Lindon, Utah; Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala; São Paulo East, Brazil; and Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

According the the Church’s newsroom, “The Church of Jesus Christ now has 230 temples announced, under construction or operating.” The statement also said President Nelson has now announced 49 new temples since becoming the leader of the Church in 2018.

The Lindon Utah temple will be the 25th temple constructed in the Beehive State.

The prophet urged members to prepare to re-enter the temples when they are fully operational again. He invited all to seek personal revelation and joy amid the uncertainty of current world circumstances.