Highlights from BYU colleges: Civil engineers win awards, graphic designer honored in competition

Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering

Logan Bennett, left, Bruce Wang, Sami Lau, Natalie Gray and Camille Lunt were part of the team of BYU civil engineers that won awards from the 2020 Institute of Transportation Engineers Conference. (Rachel Smith)

BYU civil engineering students and faculty won several awards from the 2020 Institute of Transportation Engineers Mountain District Conference. Students Logan Bennett, Camille Lunt and Bruce Wang won first place in the Traffic Bowl, a quiz challenging what students know about transportation engineering. The team of Natalie Gray, Sami Lau and Bruce Wang placed first in the Kell Competition, a competition to see who can create the most creative travel route using different types of transportation. Logan Bennett, Justin Hunter and Camille Lunt placed second in the Kell Competition. Awards also went to individuals, including the Outstanding Educator Award for professor Grant Schultz, Outstanding Undergraduate Award for Logan Bennett, and Outstanding Graduate award for Camille Lunt.

“The awards received are some of the most prestigious awards for civil engineering students who are focusing their studies on transportation engineering,” Schultz said. “This was the first year that these awards were given and to have the recipients of both student awards and the faculty award be from BYU speaks to the quality of students here at BYU and their ability to represent BYU in an exceptional way.”

College of Fine Arts and Communications

This piece of art was part of the graphic design portfolio that won McCall Keller an award from The Design Kids. (McCall Keller)

A BYU graphic design graduate was recently honored by The Design Kids’ annual competition. The competition, which helps new designers gain recognition in their field, appreciated McCall Keller’s monochromatic, “intriguingly playful,” “well-executed” and “confident” portfolio, judge Annie Atkins said. Keller currently works in Los Angeles as a brand designer for the creative agency R/GA.

Keller said his love of black-and-white art comes from how it “provides a different perspective than what we’re used to in the colorful world that we live in.” Keller also mentioned his admiration of his ancestors’ propensity for thinking outside the box.

“I want to live a life that makes future generations proud,” Keller said.

You can follow Keller’s journey on Instagram @macmosskeller.

Marriott School of Business

BYU alum Lee Bowen poses with his family in their BYU gear. Bowen attributes his career success to lessons learned in the Marriott School of Business. (Lee Bowen)

BYU Marriott School of Accountancy alum Lee Bowen attributes his success to lessons he learned at BYU. As the chief financial officer of Young Living Essential Oils in Lehi, Bowen gets to move at a fast pace and face exciting challenges every day. Before joining Young Living, Bowen worked as the regional director of finance for Hilti Corporation in Latin America, where he put into practice the value of service he gained at the Marriott School.

“One of the things BYU Marriott instilled in me was having a standard of excellence,” Bowen said. “My experiences at BYU helped shape who I am as a person and made me who I am today, and that’s why my love for BYU will always stay strong.”

Click the buttons below to visit each college’s news page, or see general BYU news here.