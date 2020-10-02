-Newsline SportsFootballSports BYU Football’s Zach Wilson vs. LA Tech’s Luke Anthony By Blake O'Rullian - October 2, 2020 84 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Both BYU Football's Zach Wilson & LA Tech's Luke Anthony had impressive performances against their opponents last week….Posted by ElevenNews on Friday, October 2, 2020 Both BYU Football’s Zach Wilson and LA Tech’s Luke Anthony had impressive performances against their opponents last week. Take a closer look at these two quarterbacks as we preview tonight’s matchup of the Cougars and the Bulldogs.