BYU Football and Zach Wilson get national attention in LA Tech blowout

Zach Wilson and the BYU football team walloped the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 45-14 on Friday night, gaining plenty of attention on social media from national writers and pundits on the way.

The attention ranged from praise for Wilson’s pinpoint passing and highlight plays to talk of expanding the College Football Playoff to include the Cougars. Check out the full collection of tweets below.

Zach Wilson is 18-19 for 236 yards in the first half for BYU. Was he on the Dash early Heisman list this week? Yes he was. https://t.co/uSYdNdHrbY — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 3, 2020

#BYU QB Zach Wilson is scorching. Has completed 24 of 26 tonight for 325 yards and in his last two games, he's completing over 87% of his passes. Mercy. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 3, 2020

Andre Ware starting to sound like me:

“If there’s a weakness in Zach Wilson’s game, send it to me because I can’t find it.” — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 3, 2020

Zach Wilson is the best QB in college football. MY COLUMN: pic.twitter.com/FSueOexPbD — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 3, 2020

This is a Zach Wilson throw.



This is an NFL throw. pic.twitter.com/qI1xfqoUju — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 3, 2020

Holy smokes, maybe we should be taking about BYU QB Zach Wilson.



24/26, 325 yds, 2 TDs

8 car, 43 yds, 3 TDs (basically in three quarters) #LATECHvsBYU — Will Cheney (@CheneyAUG) October 3, 2020

“We are watching one of the best college football players in the country” -Andre Ware re: Zach Wilson



Don’t let the Utah fans see this tweet pic.twitter.com/3wNXK0bDki — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 3, 2020

Zach Wilson is having a good day. pic.twitter.com/gmzlTCNLgp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 3, 2020

Time for the CFB world to wake up on @BYUfootball QB Zach Wilson… on the season he is 60 of 71:



949 yards

6 TD’s

1 INT — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 3, 2020

I’m ready to declare this BYU offense as Legit — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) October 3, 2020

I love watching @BYUfootball play. This team is the REAL DEAL! — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) October 3, 2020

Can anybody stop the BYU juggernaut? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 3, 2020