By Cameron Muh

BYU Football adds Aztecs back to schedule

BYU announced a home matchup against San Diego State at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Dec. 12, 2020.

The universities were able to reschedule the game following the Mountain West Conference’s decision to play football this fall and allow non-conference scheduling for certain teams. The game was originally set to be played on Nov. 14.

“We are excited to have the Aztecs back on the schedule,” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said. “We share a long history of exciting games over many decades. We are pleased the Mountain West Conference determined to play football in 2020 and worked with San Diego State to allow this previously scheduled non-conference game to be played.”

The Cougars will host the Aztecs at the end of the regular season. They will be SDSU’s eighth and only non-conference game. (BYU Athletics)

The Cougars visited the Aztecs in San Diego last season, falling 13-3. San Diego State went 10-3 last year, capping off its season with a 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.

The two universities will play at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2010, when both schools were members of the Mountain West Conference. BYU leads the all-time series 28-8-1.

BYU now has 10 games and seven home games on the 2020 schedule with the scheduling of the San Diego State game. Kickoff time and broadcast plans for the game on Dec. 12 will be announced at a later date.

