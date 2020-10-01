BYU Football: Cougars schedule Nov. 7 meeting at Boise State

BYU and Boise State announced that the two programs will meet on the gridiron on Nov. 7, 2020, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

The universities were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 7 as part of a 10-year scheduling agreement, prior to the Mountain West Conference’s decision on Aug. 10 to postpone its 2020 season due to challenges with the management of the COVID-19 virus.

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe described the annual game between the Broncos and the Cougars as “a much-anticipated regional rivalry.” Holmoe also expressed his satisfaction in the Mountain West Conference’s decision to allow non-conference competition this fall.

BYU and Boise State will officially play this season after the game was initially canceled due to COVID precautions. The Cougars won last year’s meeting in Provo. (Gabby Stockard)

Boise State visited Provo last year in a thriller at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU’s Gunner Romney made his first start of the season against No. 23-ranked Boise State, handing the Broncos their only loss of the regular season in the 28-25 upset victory.

The recently scheduled matchup will be the eleventh meeting for the two programs since 2003 and is part of a 10-year agreement that extends through the 2023 season. In 2019 the two programs announced a new 10-year agreement, ensuring that the Cougars and Broncos will play annually from 2025 to 2034 alternating venues each year.

Kickoff times, including the scheduled broadcast plans, will be announced as the meeting approaches.