24 things you should know 24 hours before BYU-LA Tech

No. 22 BYU Football and Louisiana Tech both seek to keep their unbeaten streaks alive in a first-ever matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday, Oct. 2.

Both programs finished their second week of play with home victories over Troy and Houston Baptist, respectively. The Cougars held the Trojans to seven points in their 41-point victory over the Trojans, while the LA Tech Bulldogs rolled Houston Baptist by a score of 66-38.

Here are 24 things to know about the matchup:

BYU

This is the first-ever matchup between BYU and LA Tech This is the first time in program history that BYU has not played a Power-5 program through their its three games Seven Cougars had career highs in the home opener against Troy, including Zach Wilson, Gunner Romney, Dax Milne, Jake Oldroyd, Mason Wake, Micah Harper, and Kennan Pili Three Cougars recorded their first major statistics against Troy, including Mason Wake (touchdown), Tyler Batty (sack), and Isaac Rex (touchdown) The Cougars’ 664 yards against Troy were the most against an FBS team since BYU recorded a total of 681 yards vs. Houston in 2013 If BYU beats LA Tech on Friday night, it will be the first time since 2014 that BYU start a season 3-0 Dax Milne and Gunner Romney combined for the most receiving yards by wide-outs during the Kalani Sitake era against Troy BYU dropped from No. 18 to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll following the week-two blowout Kalani Sitake said this is the first time Zach Wilson has had a great offseason to perfect his craft and his leadership on the field is starting to show Offensive lineman Brady Christensen was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week after the Troy win Zach Wilson was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8 list LA Tech is the only FBS school with the Bulldog mascot that BYU has yet to play (other Bulldogs include Georgia, Fresno State, and Mississippi State)

Graphic from BYU Football for the LA Tech game. It is the first meeting between the two teams. (BYU Football)

LA Tech

No. 22 BYU is the only ranked team currently on LA Tech’s 2020 schedule LA Tech is 4-46 against ranked opponents in its program history LA Tech play at Joe Aillet Stadium (nicknamed The Joe) in Ruston, Louisiana LA Tech is part of Conference USA, along with upcoming BYU opponent UTSA Luke Anthony, LA Tech’s quarterback, was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8 list with Zach Wilson Anthony accounted for six touchdowns in week two against Houston Baptist – five passing and one rushing The Bulldogs claimed three consecutive Division II national titles in the 1970’s (1972, 1973, 1974) Three players from LA Tech are recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Terry Bradshaw (1989), Fred Dean (2008), Willie Roaf (2018) Skip Holtz is in his eight season as head coach of the Bulldogs LA Tech has scored an average of 48.5 points per game while allowing an average of 34 points per game in 2020 BYU and LA Tech weren’t scheduled to play each other until two weeks ago BYU and LA Tech have combined for a total of 200 points through two weeks of play

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:00 PM. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN 2.