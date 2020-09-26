BYU Football: Ah You out for season, Kaufusi and Longson out for Troy

Chaz Ah You, Isaiah Kaufusi and Kieffer Longson will miss Saturday’s BYU Football home opener against Troy due to injury or COVID-19 related issues.

Junior linebacker Chaz Ah You underwent season-ending surgery on Friday for a pre-existing injury, confirmed by BYU Athletic Communications. He initially planned to have the surgery later in the year, but due to COVID-19 and other factors, he decided to do it now.

“Thank you for your prayers and support. Surgery went well,” Ah You said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker is a key component of the Cougar secondary. During the 2019 season Ah You registered 31 total tackles, including 24 solo tackles, a forced fumble and subsequent fumble recovery, an interception, and a sack. Ah You struggled previously with a shoulder injury last season that forced him to miss three games and the entirety of spring ball during the Cougars’ 2019 campaign.

Chaz Ah You celebrates after stripping the ball out of the hands of Bryant Koback with just over a minute remaining in a game against Toledo. Ah You was ruled out for the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing surgery. (BYU Photo)

Senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi and senior offensive lineman Kieffer Longson will miss Saturday’s matchup with COVID-19 related issues. BYU Football did not specify whether Kaufusi and Longson tested positive for the virus or if it is just a contact tracing precaution.

“The biggest thing is the contact tracing goes back to who you are living with,” junior quarterback Zach Wilson said. “It is one of the biggest issues we have had.”

Wilson shared that he is currently looking for a place to live on his own so he can eliminate this issue. Senior offensive lineman Tristen Hoge already lives on his own, according to his father Marty, but still contracted the virus, and now has pneumonia, taking him out of the home opener as well.

Kalani Sitake and the Cougars will look to their depth chart as they continue to lose players to COVID precautions. “We will have to make adjustments if we don’t have everyone available. That’s part of the season this year.”

The Cougars will meet the Trojans for the first time on the gridiron late Saturday night with George Udo and Drew Jensen likely filling in for Chaz Ah You and Isaiah Kaufusi, respectively. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MDT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.