Police Beat: Sept. 19-25

BYU

Theft

Sept. 20 — A bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack at Heritage Halls.

Trespassing

Sept. 20 — An individual was caught with unauthorized access to South Field.

Provo

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 22 — A moped was reported stolen near 300 East and 200 North. The moped has been missing for a few months.

Sept. 23 — An automobile was reported stolen from an auto repair shop near 800 South and 100 East.

Vehicle Burglary

Sept. 23 — Valuable items were reported stolen from several cars broken into in an underground parking garage at the corner of 900 East and 820 North.

Theft

Sept. 19 — Property theft was reported at a residence near 300 North and 600 East.

Sept. 19 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 1800 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Sept. 20 — Mail was reported stolen from a residence near 600 West and 100 North.

Sept. 20 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 300 South.

Sept. 20 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and 2100 West.

Sept. 20 — A suspect was caught after a decoy trailer with a tracking device planted by Provo police was stolen from a parking lot near 1200 South on State Street where other trailer thefts have taken place.

Sept. 20 — A license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle parked on the street near 100 South and 900 West.

Sept. 20 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 1700 North and 450 West.

Sept. 21 — Property theft was reported in a building near 300 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Sept. 22 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 700 East on Center Street.

Sept. 23 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 100 South and 200 East.

Sept. 24 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 500 North and 400 East.

Burglary

Sept. 23 — A burglary was reported near 1500 East and 1500 North.

Word of Advice

Call the police if you see someone suspicious taking pictures of trailers or cars in your neighborhood, Sergeant Nisha King said. This kind of behavior is often followed by theft.

“We’d rather have you err on the side of caution in calling the police rather than having to try to track them down later,” King said.

Vehicle burglaries have also increased, King said. College students tend to leave apartments and vehicles unlocked, leading to higher rates of walk-in burglaries and vehicle theft.

“Please lock your cars and take anything of value out of your vehicle,” Sergeant King said. “And even when you’re home, keep your apartment locked. Crimes of opportunity happen more than people realize.”