NCAA releases official spring season start dates for cross country, soccer and volleyball

The NCAA 2020 fall championships will officially be held in the spring following the decision made by the Division I Board of Directors on Tuesday, impacting BYU men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The dates for each sport are as follows: men’s and women’s cross country will start on Jan. 23, with the postseason selection on Mar. 6 and the championship on Mar. 15. Women’s soccer will start on Feb. 3, with the postseason selection on Apr. 18, and the championship May 13-17. Women’s volleyball will start on Jan. 22, with the postseason selection on Apr. 4, and the championship Apr. 23-25.

The global pandemic caused adjustments to be made to the championships, such as brackets being filled to only 75% of their normal capacities. The number of preliminary-round sites will also be reduced to support the health and safety of all involved.

“The plan sent to us by the Division I Council provides the maximum number of opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships while still being fiscally responsible,” said acting board chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State, in the NCAA press release. “We look forward to the spring, understanding things will look a little different but knowing the competitions will be just as meaningful as in normal circumstances.”

That feeling when the NCAA officially announces plans for a spring cross country season 🥳



Jan. 23 – Competition begins

March 6 – Postseason selection

March 15 – NCAA DI Championships



📰 https://t.co/9jWAu0CuU8 pic.twitter.com/Jubu1ldbRx — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) September 24, 2020

While practices and training have continued with virtually no hiccups for these BYU teams, the coaches have implemented different events like the women’s soccer blue/white scrimmage and the basketball mile world record to keep their athletes motivated. The men’s cross country team will look to defend its national title, while the women’s cross country team tries to improve upon its second-place finish.

The press release noted committees may need to revisit tournament guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions as the championships grow closer.