Provo’s Department of Recreation is following safety guidelines and hosting various activities for the public during the fall season.

The department has a full slate of activities for the upcoming months, including outdoor yoga, a “Fall Food Fest” and a “Movie in the Bay.” They also have plans underway for Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, according to Aspen Dalton, event coordinator for the department.

“Our events and services act as an outlet for a lot of people,” Dalton said. “Being a city government, we go the extra mile to make sure everything is safe. I think people appreciate having a safe option during these times.”

The Fall Food Fest, scheduled for Sept. 25 at 5 p.m., will include local food vendors coming together to offer a variety of choices in one place. Each vendor will also feature a fall-themed dish in addition to their regular menu.



The Fall Food Fest on Sept. 25 and Mental Health Awareness Week, ending on Sept. 19, are just two of several events Provo City has planned for fall. (Provo City)

Masks and social distancing will be required at this event, which will take place at Memorial Park.

The following week, Provo Recreation will put on their third annual “Movie in the Bay” on Oct. 5. The hit movie “Knives Out” will be shown on the East Bay Golf Course where patrons can bring blankets and their favorite snacks to watch the movie under the stars.

“This will be a really fun event that so many people can enjoy,” Dalton said. “Showing the movie on the golf course allows for a lot of space to social distance which people naturally do when it’s a cold, fall night.”

Provo City recently finished its Mental Health Awareness Week, which ended Sept. 19. This week featured various outdoor activities like yoga, meditation, sound bath and more. These were free resources and classes open to the public in an effort to discover new ways to support mental well-being.

“One cool aspect we applied this year was a holistic mental health approach,” Dalton said. “This new approach makes it easier to incorporate at home and in daily life.”

Provo Recreation officials invited residents to join them as they hosted a socially-distanced guided meditation, sound bath and yoga at Memorial Park on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. They also put on a Community Living Room Conversation at 11 a.m. that day.