BYU to close on-campus dorm gathering areas, recreational facilities due to orange COVID-19 level

University Communications announced changes that will go into effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. in line with Provo moving to the orange phase. (Hannah Miner)

An email sent to BYU students from University Communications this afternoon addressed what changes will be made on campus after the Utah Department of Health announced Sept. 22 that Provo and Orem will move back into the orange (moderate risk) phase.

Common areas and basketball and volleyball courts will be closed in on-campus resident halls, and no guests will permitted to visit. The email also announced all campus recreational facilities will be closed (except for use by approved groups), and intramural sports are suspended until further notice.

No changes will be made to classes, because “BYU’s classroom procedures are consistent with an orange risk level,” according to the email. “Students should wear masks and be seated 6 feet apart from other individuals; when distancing is not possible, instructors must record attendance to assist in contact tracing.”

The email also said students and employees should continue to use the Healthy Together app. “Professors and supervisors are authorized to verify this has been completed,” according to the email.

Dine-in seating has been limited and appropriately spaced on campus, and BYU Football will play its next two home games in Lavell Edwards Stadium with no fans.

These changes will be effective at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 23.