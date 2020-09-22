Cougars in the Pros: Jamaal Williams carries for 63 yards, Ziggy to Niners

With most professional sports leagues in full swing, we’re taking a look at how former Cougars are performing in the NFL and other leagues around the world. Follow along for weekly updates on former Cougs in the pros.

Football

Running back Jamaal Williams finished with eight carries for 63 yards, with a long of 18, in a 42-21 Green Bay Packers win over the Detroit Lions. He also had converted a two-point attempt in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Fred Warner was the San Francisco 49ers leading tackler with nine solo tackles and 12 total tackles in their 31-13 win against the New York Jets.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki had five tackles, including three solo tackles for the Cleveland Browns in their 35-30 Thursday Night Football win over Cincinnati Bengals.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy had four solo tackles in the Miami Dolphins’ 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints had two carries for eight yards in a 34-24 Monday Night Football loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their debut at Allegiant Stadium.

Cornerback Michael Davis had six tackles, including four solos, and two pass breakups in the Chargers loss to the Chiefs.

Super Bowl champion Daniel Sorensen of the Kansas City Chiefs had four solo tackles in their 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linebacker Harvey Langi of the Jets had one solo tackle in the loss to the 49ers.

Defensive end Ezekiel ‘Ziggy’ Ansah is finalizing a one-year, $3 million deal with the 49ers. Pending a COVID-19 test, he will join fellow former BYU player Fred Warner in San Fransisco.

Ty’Son Williams (Ravens), Corbin Kaufusi (Jets), and Bronson Kaufusi (Jets) are on the practice squads of their respective teams.

Basketball

TJ Haws, playing for Trefl Sopot in Poland, has averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in four games so far this season.

Elijah Bryant is set to begin his second season with Maccabi Tel Aviv, who won the Israeli Premier League championship last season. He averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals a game last year.

Brandon Davies and FC Barcelona of the EuroLeague play their first game on Sept. 24 against Unicaja. He averaged 9.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28 games during the shortened 2019-20 season.

Jimmer Fredette will return to the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association this season. He played for Greek club Panathinaikos last season and averaged 12.9 points, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game in 27 games.

Kyle Collinsworth recently signed to play with the Mikawa Seahorses this season in Japan. He most recently played for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G-League.

Eric Mika signed with Partizan BC last month, a Serbian team that lead the EuroCup last season. He most recently played for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA, and the G-League Stockton Kings.

Golf

Peter Kuest won the Utah Open last month. He isn’t sure when his next tournament will be, but hopes to continue playing on the PGA tour, after playing in several tour events over the summer.

Mike Weir tied for fourth at the First Tee Open last weekend in Pebble Beach, California.

Zac Blair was cut in his last five tournaments but tied for 57th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July.

Patrick Fishburn tied of 37th at Evan Scholars Invitational on Sept. 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Baseball

Shortstop Jackson Cluff, a 2019 sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Nationals, was assigned to their alternate training site in August and has been working out at multiple positions there. In the minors last season, he hit .229, with an on-base percentage of .320, five home runs and 19 RBI’s for the Hagerstown Suns.

Pitcher Jarod Lessar signed a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees following the 2020 MLB Draft. He was assigned to Gulf Coast League (GCL) Yankees West in June.

Pitcher Justin Sterner signed a free-agent deal with the Miami Marlins in July. He was assigned to the GCL Marlins in August.

Pitcher Taylor Cole was assigned to the Angels alternate training site in July from the Salt Lake Bees.

Pitcher Michael Rucker was assigned to the Cubs alternate training site from the Iowa Cubs in July.

Soccer

Forward Ashley Hatch of the Washington Spirit hasn’t played since Sept. 5. The Spirit play again Sept. 26 against the Chicago Red Stars.

Michelle Vasconcelos recently joined Utah Royals FC but didn’t play in their first game on Sept. 20. The Royals play again Sept. 26 against the OL Reign.

Women’s Volleyball

Mary Lake is a libero for the U.S. National Team. She won gold with Team USA at the Volleyball Nations League Final in China last year and helped the team qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Alexa Gray plays for the Italian volleyball club UYBA.

Alohi Robbins-Hardy is in the Philippines, playing for Cignal HD Spikers.

Roni Jones-Perry has been playing in Poland but joined a new club, Grot Budowlane Łódź this season.

Men’s Volleyball

Taylor Sander joined the Polish club Skra Bełchatów this season. He did not play in their match on Sept. 20. The club’s next match is Sept. 26 against ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle.

Younger brother Brendan Sander also plays in Poland, but for club Cerrad Enea Czarni Radom. They play next on Sept. 27 against Ślepsk Malow Suwałki.

Ben Patch is set to begin his third season with German club Berlin Recycling Volleys.