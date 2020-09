Según la revisión de otoño, las hojas del condado de Utah alcanzarán la cima temprano

View this post on Instagram

This one is fresh off the press. Due to the wild weather we’ve had lately (inland hurricane winds, wildflower smoke skies, a very hot/dry summer), the fall foliage by salt lake fired off almost an entire month ahead of time. . . . . . #utah #yesvisitutah #utahoutdoors #utahhiking #utahisrad #weareutah #utahgram #utahdotcom #westbysouthwest #youtah #utahunique #utahillustrated #igsouthwest #nationalforest #nationalparkservice #nationalparkgeek #usinterior #natgeoyourshot #roadtripusa #nikonnofilter #withmytamron #yourshotphotographer #fallfoliage #foliage #fall #autumn #autumnleaves #autumnvibes #pictureline