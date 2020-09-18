Police Beat: Sept. 12-18

BYU

Theft

Sept. 13 – A bicycle that was not locked up was reported stolen from the bike rack at Wyview Terrace.

Sept. 14 – A man was arrested at the Y Mountain Trailhead after being found in possession of a vehicle stolen in Orem.

Sept. 15 – A bicycle was reported stolen after being left unlocked temporarily in the bike rack at Wyview Park.

Sept. 16 – A credit card was reported stolen from an office in the Richards Building.

Sept. 16 – A locked bike was reported stolen from the bike rack at the University Parkway Building.

Provo

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 13 – An automobile was reported stolen from a residence near 200 North and 1600 West.

Sept. 15 – An automobile was reported stolen near 400 West and 1720 North.

Sept. 17 – An automobile was reported stolen near 900 East and 620 North.

Burglary

Sept. 12 – A burglary was reported at a residence near 100 West and 3300 North.

Sept. 14 – A burglary was reported at a residence near 1800 North on Oak Lane.

Theft

Sept. 13 – A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence near 400 South on Utah Avenue.

Sept. 14 – Property theft was reported in a parking lot near 800 North on Independence Avenue.

Sept. 14 – Property theft was reported near 1400 West and 820 North.

Sept. 14 – A few longboards were reported stolen after being left unattended near 900 West and 2100 North.

Sept. 15 – A McDonald’s employee reported his jacket was stolen after he left it outside near 200 West on Cougar Boulevard.

Sept. 16 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1000 East and 450 North.

Robbery

Sept. 15 – A physical confrontation over an issue of money that was owed was reported near 100 South and 300 West. One of the two women involved tried to record the incident, and the man stole her phone. A knife was involved in the altercation.