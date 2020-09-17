Good News Thursday: Late Baltimore Ravens superfan honored, dog saves family from burning home

For Mo. 💜 pic.twitter.com/7G1zH4qj2n — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2020 The Baltimore Ravens released this video prior to their season opener. Late superfan Mo Gaba is being honored with 575 cardboard cutouts. (Baltimore Ravens)

Mo Gaba, a Baltimore Ravens superfan, is being honored after his passing with “Mo’s Rows:” 575 cardboard cutouts of him in the Ravens stadium, accompanied by a cutout of his mom.

Sonsy Gaba, Mo’s mother, was invited to the stadium to see the organization’s tribute to her son. She was the first to see “Mo’s Rows” along with the letters “M” and “O” in the word Baltimore painted in gold in the end zone. Mo died from cancer in July at age 14. He would regularly attend games, meet players and made history as the first person to announce an NFL draft pick using a card written in braille.

The Ravens plan to leave Mo’s cutouts in the stadiums till fans can attend the games and afterward honoring Mo in a different way.

Nayer Nagui conducts the 100 member of the Cairo Celebration choir. Their hopeful song has gone viral amidst the pandemic. (Cairo Celebration Choir via AP)

The members of the Cairo Celebration Choir came together virtually to spread a message of hope and joy. The cheery song has over 324,000 views on its Facebook page and was played on the radio in Egypt. “El Youm” or “The Day” was recorded to lift the spirits of those discouraged during the pandemic.

The chorus sings “When that day comes, I will have surely reconsidered many beliefs. Young or old, this is the time for growth,” urging listeners to use this time for personal improvement and to keep pushing through, despite the pandemic’s difficulties. Not only has the song helped those that listen to it, it has also helped choir members.

Miriam Benyamein, a member of the choir for over 15 years, looked forward to the weekly virtual rehearsals. It was a time to see familiar faces and hear familiar voices. “We are telling people: ‘Don’t worry, There’s hope,” Benyamein told the Associated Press.

Ralph became a hero last week. The dog woke up a family in time for them to get out of a burning house. (AP News)

Not only are dogs “good boys” and “man’s best friend,” this furry friend now has the title of hero. A family in Birmingham Alabama woke up to their dog Ralph barking unusually in the middle of the night.

Derek Walker, the father, got up to investigate and was met by a fire outside his kitchen window. Walker rushed to wake up his wife, who managed to get their daughter out of the burning house, then went back inside to grab her son fast asleep in a bedroom full of smoke. Ralph also made it out alive, but many of the family’s possessions were burned and the house suffered much damage. The family is grateful for Ralph waking them up in time to get out safely. “Without Ralph, I don’t think we would have made it,″ Walker told the Associated Press.

A worker packs a meal for the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. The organization runs on personal funds and donations and feeds over 200 patients, doctors, nurses and workers. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

When the pandemic hit, the cafeteria and cafes surrounding the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal shut down, leaving doctors and patients struggling to find a meal. Bikram Bhadel saw this need and took action. He withdrew 1 million rupees ($8,300) out of his family’s savings, teamed up with his friend Indra Kumar Newar who’s out of work due to the pandemic, rented a restaurant, hired workers and got to work.

Their program feeds over 200 COVID-19 patients, doctors, nurses and workers three times a day, running on only donations and personal savings. Bhadel said he’s heard reports of no medicine in the hospital and healthy food is the only way to help patients regain immunity. He and Newar have paid for three months of rent at the restaurant and plan to continue working past then if they’re needed.

“The doctors and health workers have been working risking their own lives and away from their families. It was time to do something for them when they need them,” Newar told the Associated Press.