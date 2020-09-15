Getting to know BYU Basketball transfer Brandon Averette

Utah Valley University’s Brandon Averette announced in June his plans to join head coach Mark Pope and company down University Parkway at BYU as a graduate transfer — one of four high-profile additions to a BYU roster that lost Yoeli Childs and TJ Haws.

“I came out to Utah to play for Coach Pope,” said Averette. “When I saw the opportunity to be able to be a grad transfer, and they were in need of a point guard, I kind of thought of it as a no-brainer for me to take that opportunity, and come over here and do what I can to help this team win.”

BYU also added Gideon George from New Mexico Junior College, Matt Haarms from Purdue and Caleb Lohner, an incoming freshman who originally committed to the University of Utah.

With stints at both Oklahoma State University and UVU, Averette offers both talent and experience for BYU this season. Named to the WAC All-Newcomer Team last season, he averaged 12.8 points, three assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.

Averette credits the coronavirus pandemic in aiding his ability to complete a number of courses this summer prior to being eligible to transfer as a graduate.

“It was weird, but honestly, if it wasn’t a pandemic, I don’t even know if I seriously could have gotten it done,” Averette said. “It just made it easier because everything was online. There wasn’t a lot of other stuff I had to worry about, so it made it a lot more simple. I just focused on graduating.”

Immediately following the announcement of his transfer, Averette received an outpouring of love on social media from Cougar fans and alumni, including former BYU Basketball star Kyle Collinsworth.

Welcome to the family! Congrats! You will love your time there! #byuhoops — Kyle Collinsworth (@bigrussia5) June 13, 2020

BYU Baskeball alumnus Kyle Collinsworth (top) and Cougar fans Clarissa Weideman (middle) and Joe Wheat (bottom) were among the many who welcomed Averette to the BYU Basketball family over social media when he announced his transfer in June. (Twitter)

“I just remember when I committed and I posted it on Twitter and Instagram, for like two or three days, it just non-stop notification after notification,” Averette said. “It’s just a great feeling to have so many people that really want you and are excited to see you come to their school and play for them, so that’s really been very exciting for me.”

Pope and his coaching staff take pride in calling BYU Basketball the “best locker room in America,” and Averette looks forward to a full season as a part of the tight-knit team.

“I feel that family-oriented feeling in the locker room,” Averette said. “You know you have your brothers back, and you know that your brother has your back. We’re all excited to play with each other, you know, just rooting for each other.”

The Cougars don’t have an official start date for their season yet, but Averette said they are “just focusing on continuing to get better every day.”

Off the court, Brandon is enrolled in the biology graduate program at BYU. His favorite place to eat in Utah County is Culver’s and Chipotle is his go-to pre and post-game meal.