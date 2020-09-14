BYU Football announces new home game against Louisiana Tech

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe announced on Monday the Cougars will host Louisiana Tech for the sixth home game of the 2020 football season. The game will be held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday, Oct. 2.

“We are fortunate that LA Tech had an open date on its schedule which provided an opportunity for them to travel to Provo,” Holmoe said. “We look forward to the matchup with the Bulldogs who are coming off a 10-win season.”

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake praised the caliber of athletes that come out of the state of Lousiana and the players at LA Tech.

“Great team, great coaches,” Sitake said. “This will be a good test for us.”

This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs. The programs do have some overlap, however, with former BYU head coach Gary Crowton (2001-04) coaching Louisiana Tech (1996-98) before coming to Provo.

Sitake and the Cougars will also host Troy, UTSA, Texas State, Western Kentucky, and North Alabama at LaVell Edwards Stadium this season in addition to their road game against Houston and a game against Army they hope will be rescheduled later in the season.