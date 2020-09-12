BYU Football game at Army postponed due to positive COVID tests

BYU Athletics announced on Saturday the postponement of BYU Football’s Sept. 19 matchup against Army at West Point due to “a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program.”

The exact number of positive tests and the names of players were not released as part of the announcement. As of Sept. 11, there were 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the BYU campus community, with an average of 20 news cases per day from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10.

“We appreciate the university administration, state health officials and a variety of medical experts who have helped us navigate these unprecedented times,” said BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe in a press release. “While we share the disappointment of everyone involved in the game between BYU and Army, safety as well as the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the opposing team is our top priority.”

BYU Football players wear masks and undergo symptom checks at practices, but rules and expectations regarding off-the-field activities have not been publicly outlined or made known. The coaching staff and players have repeatedly expressed their trust in each other to be wise and stay committed to creating a “low-risk environment” among the team.

Twitter user @BlueBrethren suggested the program isolate players at the Missionary Training Center in Provo to avoid further contact and possible infection from the public. No additional out-of-practice precautions have been announced by BYU Football since the postponement.

This is the first time BYU has reported any positive tests among the team, despite testing at least three times a week. According to the press release, the Cougars will conduct small-group workouts next week until cleared to resume full-team practices.

BYU says the two schools will work together to try and reschedule the contest. The Cougars’ next scheduled game is now Sept. 26 versus Troy in the home opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium, when the program hopes to allow 6,000 fans to be in attendance.

