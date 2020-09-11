Police Beat: Sept. 5 – 11

BYU

Burglary from Motor Vehicle

Sept. 7 – University Police is investigating a report of personal items being stolen from a vehicle reportedly broken into in the Wymount Terrace Parking Lot.

Sept. 7 – Two vehicles were reportedly broken into at Wymount Terrace but no personal items were stolen.

Provo

Theft

Sept. 5 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence near 700 E 3230 North St.

Sept. 6 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 2770 W 1390 North St.

Sept. 6 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 900 E 820 North St.

Sept. 6 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack near 700 N 900 East St.

Sept. 6 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 100 W 400 North St.

Sept. 6 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 300 N 1020 East St.

Sept. 7 – Property theft was reported near 800 E 620 North St.

Sept. 7 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1500 N Freedom Blvd.

Sept. 8 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 100 E Center St.

Sept. 9 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage at 1340 N Freedom Blvd.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 7 – Two automobiles were reported stolen from a dealership near 800 W Columbia Lane. The incidents appear to be connected.

Sept. 7 – A motorized vehicle was reported stolen near 500 S 100 West St.

Sept. 10 – An automobile was reported stolen near 900 W 200 South St.

Residential Burglary

Sept. 5 – Residential burglary was reported near 1600 N 2000 West St.

Sept. 6 – Residential burglary was reported near 1000 E 620 North St.

Sept. 6 – A burglary from an open garage was reported near 1100 N 2780 West St.

Sept. 6 – A back door window was reportedly broken into but no property has been reported stolen from a residence near 2700 W 1390 North St.

Sept. 7 – Residential burglary was reported near 2700 W 50 North St.

Commercial Burglary

Sept. 6 – A man was arrested after being caught breaking into Good Thyme Eatery at 63 E Center St.

Commercial Robbery

Sept. 5 – Robbery involving use of force was reported at a bank near 1400 N State St.

Sept. 8 – An individual who made multiple false allegations to the police has been arrested after filing a false report of aggravated robbery at 7-Eleven at 496 University Ave.

Sept. 10 – Commercial burglary was reported near 2000 W 1100 North St.

Individual Robbery

Sept. 8 – Provo police are investigating a report of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery involving a handgun near 400 W Center St.

Sexual Assault

Sept. 8 – A woman filed a delayed report of being sexually assaulted in early 2020 near 700 W 1720 North St. by a man she knew.

Sept. 10 – A woman reported being sexually assaulted near 30 W 500 North St. while walking to her car late at night.

Word of Advice

Motor vehicle burglaries have increased since students have returned to Provo. Provo Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Nisha King encouraged residents to lock their cars. Sgt. King also advised students to follow Provo Police on social media to keep updated on local crime patterns. (You can find them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.)